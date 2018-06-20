SAPD officials believe mail task force unnecessary, City Council website memo says

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department doesn't believe a mail theft task force needs to be created, according to a memo on the City Council's website.

Three council members requested information on the creation of a task force earlier this year.

Instead, SAPD is recommending the “creation of guidelines to address best practices.” The department also supports creating more severe penalties for these crimes.

The police department, along with community stakeholders, would take a look at types of mailboxes, location, lighting and other factors that contribute to mail theft, in order to come up with a set of guidelines.

SAPD is expected to present all of its findings during a governance committee meeting Wednesday afternoon.

