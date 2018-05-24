SA's beloved Timothy the hippo pokes fun at monkey escape; still eyes Fiona

SAN ANTONIO - While the great monkey escape at the San Antonio Airport made headlines this week, there’s another mammal in the city that is used to that sort of status: Timothy the hippo.

Many will recall months ago when Timothy "wrote" a poem for Cincinnati Zoo’s famed Fiona the hippo, displaying his love for the 1-year-old hippopotamus.

On Thursday, the San Antonio Zoo continues to be Timothy’s ultimate wingman by allowing him to display his charm to Fiona on its Facebook page.

This time, Timothy is not only expressing his love for her, but also showing her that he’s a comedian in a Facebook post.

"Anyhoo, you won't believe what happened in San Antonio this week. A monkey got loose at the airport, I'm serious!" Timothy said. "I bet he got off the plane to get some Whataburger or something."

The Facebook post also suggests that if Fiona wants to stay in her hometown instead of coming to the Alamo City, Timothy would be open to it.

"If I was to move there would you show me around? I hope would be happy to see me! We would have so much fun, just eating and sleeping, and standing. WOW!"

In Timothy fashion, he wrote Fiona another poem, except this time, it's a freestyle one:

If you like to eat

If you like to nap

If you like to swim

Then I'm your guy, Tim

To read more of the Facebook post shared by the San Antonio Zoo, scroll below.

