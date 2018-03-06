Schertz PD searching for Great Dane owners after wrangling dogs on busy intersection

SCHERTZ - If you live in the Schertz area and return home to find that two of your beloved Great Danes are gone, no need to worry, because the Schertz Police Department has your back.

On Tuesday, SPD shared on its Facebook page that several of its officers, with the assistance of Schertz Animal Services, were able to wrangle up two Great Danes near a busy intersection.

The pups were found in the area of Schertz Parkway and Wiederstein Road.

The two dogs, described by SPD as “the size of small horses,” were transported to Animal Control, where they’re currently being housed.

The SPD said in the Facebook post that if residents recognize the dogs to call 210-619-1550 to arrange pickup for the Great Danes.

SPD also shared that Tuesday morning’s rescue mission serves as a good reminder for the community to check all enclosures for pets to prevent future great escapes.

