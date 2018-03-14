San Antonio

Spring break brings considerable crowds to local attractions

By Garrett Brnger - Reporter

SAN ANTONIO - As families from around the state flock to San Antonio for spring break, local attractions are seeing good-sized crowds.

A line of visitors waited to get into the DoSeum on Wednesday, and traffic near the San Antonio Zoo backed up cars around Brackenridge Park.

More News Headlines

Some were locals, and — as is the case every year — many came from out of town. Statistics from the previous two years provided by Visit San Antonio show a spike in the average occupancy rate in downtown hotels during spring break.

2017

  • Week before spring break: 80.5 percent

  • Spring break: 96.2 percent

  • Week after spring break: 80.3 percent

2016

  • Week before spring break: 78.7 percent

  • Spring break: 90.7 percent

  • Week after spring break: 72.2 percent

See the video above for a look at the spring break crowds.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.