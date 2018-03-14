Spring break brings considerable crowds to local attractions

SAN ANTONIO - As families from around the state flock to San Antonio for spring break, local attractions are seeing good-sized crowds.
A line of visitors waited to get into the DoSeum on Wednesday, and traffic near the San Antonio Zoo backed up cars around Brackenridge Park.
Some were locals, and — as is the case every year — many came from out of town. Statistics from the previous two years provided by Visit San Antonio show a spike in the average occupancy rate in downtown hotels during spring break.
2017
Week before spring break: 80.5 percent
Spring break: 96.2 percent
Week after spring break: 80.3 percent
2016
Week before spring break: 78.7 percent
Spring break: 90.7 percent
Week after spring break: 72.2 percent
