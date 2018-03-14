Spring break brings considerable crowds to local attractions

SAN ANTONIO - As families from around the state flock to San Antonio for spring break, local attractions are seeing good-sized crowds.

A line of visitors waited to get into the DoSeum on Wednesday, and traffic near the San Antonio Zoo backed up cars around Brackenridge Park.

Some were locals, and — as is the case every year — many came from out of town. Statistics from the previous two years provided by Visit San Antonio show a spike in the average occupancy rate in downtown hotels during spring break.

2017

Week before spring break: 80.5 percent

Spring break: 96.2 percent

Week after spring break: 80.3 percent

2016

Week before spring break: 78.7 percent

Spring break: 90.7 percent

Week after spring break: 72.2 percent

See the video above for a look at the spring break crowds.

