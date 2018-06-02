Texas Supreme Court agrees to review Court of Appeals' decision on Hays Street Bridge

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Supreme Court has agreed to review the Court of Appeals’ decision from last year that dismissed the Hays Street Bridge restoration group’s breach of contract claim against the city of San Antonio.

Even though a jury decided that the city’s attempt to transfer ownership of 803 North Cherry to Eugene Simor violated its contract with the restoration group, the Court of Appeals said the city had governmental immunity and couldn’t be held responsible.

The sale of land is not an issue before the court and will not be affected by the outcome of its decisions.

No official date has been set for the case, but it’s expected to take place this fall.

