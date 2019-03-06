Three San Antonio residents make 2019 Forbes' billionaires list

SAN ANTONIO - Forbes released its list Wednesday of the richest people in the world and billionaires for 2019, and it includes a trio of San Antonio residents.

Christopher “Kit” Goldsbury, 76, is No. 1425 on the list with a real-time net worth of $1.7 billion.

Goldsbury is the CEO of Silver Ventures. He sold Pace Foods in 1994 for $1.12 billion and has backed the revitalization and development of the Pearl. Goldsbury is an alum of Trinity University.

Red McCombs, 91, is No. 1511 on Forbes’ list with a real-time net worth of $1.5 billion.

McCombs is part of a group that brought the Spurs to San Antonio and he also owned the Denver Nuggets and the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.

He largely built his worth through a network of automotive dealerships. McCombs was also the co-founder of Clear Channel radio.

James Leininger, 73, is the third San Antonian on the 2019 list.

Leininger’s real-time net worth is $1.4 billion. He founded Kinetic Concepts, which is a medical device company that focuses on wound care.

He has also invested in medical companies and founded the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Other notable names on the list include Gayle Benson, the widow of Tom Benson.

Gayle Benson now owns the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans after Tom Benson passed away.

Benson is No. 775 on the list with a real-time net worth of $2.9 billion.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is No. 224 with a real-time net worth of $6.9 billion.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is No. 1 in the world with a real-time net worth of $131 billion.

