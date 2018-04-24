WATCH: Six Flags Fiesta Texas releases POV video of ‘Wonder Woman' rail coaster

SAN ANTONIO - With less than three weeks until the grand opening of the first-ever “Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster,” Six Flags Fiesta Texas released a first-person point-of-view video of the park’s new ride.

The less-than-a-minute video showcases the impressive features of the world’s first single rail coaster.

Some of the highlights of the ride include a straight-down, 90-degree drop, two airtime hills, one 180-degree stall, a zero-gravity roll and overbanked turns over 100-foot quarry walls.

The uniqueness of the superhero’s first-ever themed roller coaster is that the eight riders will be seated in a single-file line in one of the ride’s three trains.

On Friday, the park revealed an epic Wonder Woman statue in front of the ride’s entrance where riders will get a “Princess Diana in Themyscira visual storyline” throughout the queue line. It also includes tropical foliage and Steve Trevor’s crashed plane.

At the reveal, Six Flags Fiesta Texas also showed the Golden Lasso coaster trains.

The Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster is scheduled to open May 12.

SAN ANTONIO STORY IDEAS & TIPS, EMAIL: agarcia@ksat.com

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.