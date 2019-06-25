San Antonio's 4 best spots for fancy Latin American fare

Looking for a delicious Latin American meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Latin American restaurants around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

Topping the list is Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse. Located at 18318 Sonterra Place, the steakhouse and Brazilian spot is the highest-rated high-end Latin American restaurant in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 939 reviews on Yelp. On the menu you'll find picanha, porco and filet mignon.

2. Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Photo: fogo de chao brazilian steakhouse/Yelp

Downtown San Antonio's Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, located at 849 E. Commerce St., Suite 393, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy steakhouse and Brazilian spot four stars out of 587 reviews. Menu items include lamb chops, beef ribs and smoked salmon.

3. Texas de Brazil

Photo: texas de brazil/Yelp

Texas de Brazil, a steakhouse, venues and event space and Brazilian spot located downtown, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 386 Yelp reviews. Head over to 313 E. Houston St. to see for yourself. On the menu you'll find Parmesan-encrusted pork loin, leg of lamb and Brazilian sausage.

4. Mixtli

Photo: alexson l./Yelp

Check out Mixtli, which has earned four stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself at the Mexican spot by heading over to 5251 McCullough Ave. It serves a 10-course menu that changes every 45 days. Current menu items include baby octopus, char sui pork belly and roasted duck.

