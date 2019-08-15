Score ramen and more at San Antonio's new Piranha Izakaya

Craving ramen? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Piranha Izakaya, the newcomer is located at 260 E. Basse Road, Suite 101.

On the menu, expect to see items like sushi, sashimi and rolls, along with ramen and small plates such as bone marrow crab and crispy pork ears. (Explore the menu here.)

Piranha Izakaya has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Carmen I., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 5, wrote, "I'm surprised how much I enjoyed my meal. We got the chicken karaage, ramen, hamachi sushi, avocado and cucumber sushi. Price was good. Food was good. Very few gluten-free options here, though."

And Vanessa D. wrote, "Tried this place last night. And boy am I glad we did. Half price apps til 7, which we gladly took advantage of (we ordered four different ones). On top of that, we each ordered ramen as well and, boy, I must say it was all delicious!"

Head on over to check it out: Piranha Izakaya is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in San Antonio? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline