Score vitamins, supplements and more at San Antonio's new All Star Nutrition

In need of some vitamins and supplements? A new business has you covered. Located at 21134 US-281, Suite 102, the new addition is called All Star Nutrition.

All Star Nutrition carries a wide variety of men's and women's vitamins and dietary supplement products. In the store, you'll find weight loss supplements, protein powders, pre and post-workout products and detox cleanses. Check out the shop's full list of products here.

All Star Nutrition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Mike L. wrote, "This is an awesome shop. It has a huge selection. It also does free in-body testing."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. All Star Nutrition is open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

