Second half-payments for 2017 Bexar County taxes due this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - If you haven’t made the second half-payments for your 2017 property taxes, the Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector's Office is reminding the public that now is the time to do it.

For the 74,000 people participating in the county’s half-payment option, their tax bill must paid by June 30. But because the deadline falls on a weekend, the tax office will take payments until Monday.

Tax office locations will be open until 6:30 p.m. Friday and Monday.

Property owners can also pay their taxes online using a check by visiting www.bexar.org/tax or by calling 1-888-852-3572.

The Vista Verde downtown office, located at 233 North Pecos La Trinidad, will have two curbside drop-offs from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday and Monday.

The south, northeast and northwest substation locations will also have curbside drop-offs at the same time and date.

For a list of locations, click here.

