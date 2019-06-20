Shake Shack brings burgers and more to Mahncke Park

Burger fans, take note: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The fresh addition to Mahncke Park, called Shake Shack, is located at 3003 Broadway St., the second San Antonio location of the chain of casual fast food restaurants.

Shake Shack specializes in 100% all-natural beef burgers, but you'll find sandwiches and other New American items on the menu. From chicken sandwiches, hot dogs and french fries to frozen custard, beer and wine, this spot hopes to satisfy your cravings for casual comfort foods.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Leslie B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 15, wrote, "First timer and now I'm a believer."

Yelper Fernanda E. added, "Shake Shack is my favorite burger in the entire world and I am so happy they finally opened a second location near the downtown area."

Head on over to check it out: Shake Shack is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

