The 5 best Japanese spots in San Antonio

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Japanese fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Goro's Sushi

Photo: Alex X./Yelp

Topping the list is Goro's Sushi. Located at 2619 Mossrock Drive, the sushi bar and Japanese spot is the highest-rated Japanese restaurant in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 294 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sushi Seven

Photo: Nancy N./Yelp

Sonterra-Stone Oak's Sushi Seven, located at 19141 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 507, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar, Japanese and Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 153 reviews.

3. Wild Goji Restaurant & Bar

Photo: Wild Goji Restaurant & Bar/Yelp

Wild Goji Restaurant & Bar, a sushi bar and Asian fusion spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 703 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7115 Blanco Road, Suite 110, to see for yourself.

4. Sushi Express

Photo: Tara L./Yelp

Check out Sushi Express, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 280 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar, Korean and Asian fusion spot at 19903 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 208.

5. Yummi Japanese Restaurant

Photo: Alex S./Yelp

And then there's Yummi Japanese Restaurant, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 132 reviews. Stop by 300 W. Bitters Road, Suite 185, to hit up the sushi bar and Japanese spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

