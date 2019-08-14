The 5 best traditional American spots in San Antonio

Looking for a mouthwatering traditional American meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top traditional American spots around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Fish City Grill

Photo: johny a./Yelp

Topping the list is Fish City Grill. Located at 18130 US 281 North/San Pedro, Suite 104, the cocktail bar and traditional American spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated traditional American restaurant in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 415 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mark's Outing

Photo: alex s./Yelp

Next up is Nevada Street's Mark's Outing, situated at 1624 E. Commerce St. With 4.5 stars out of 162 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American spot, which offers burgers and hot dogs, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Esquire Tavern

Photo: the esquire tavern/Yelp

Downtown's The Esquire Tavern, located at 155 E. Commerce St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the lounge and traditional American spot, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 2,381 reviews.

4. Courtyard Cafe

Photo: carol e./Yelp

Courtyard Cafe, a cafe and traditional American spot that offers sandwiches and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 474 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7600 Eckhert Road to see for yourself.

5. Willie's Grill & Icehouse

Photo: Willie's Grill & Icehouse/Yelp

Check out Willie's Grill & Icehouse, which has earned four stars out of 236 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American spot, which offers burgers and seafood, at 15801 San Pedro Ave.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.