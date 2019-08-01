The Baked Bear debuts new location in San Antonio

If ice cream and frozen yogurt are what you're after, look no further: The Baked Bear has added a new location at 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 26140.

The Baked Bear, which has locations in California, Alabama, Missouri and Texas, specializes in custom-made ice cream sandwiches, with a giant scoop of original-recipe ice cream between fresh-baked cookies or brownies topped with cereal, cookie crumbles or other sweets.

The shop serves more than a dozen flavors of ice cream, including salted caramel fudge, birthday cake, espresso bean and mint chocolate chip, as well as more than a dozen flavors of cookies, such as funfetti, red velvet, snickerdoodle and white chocolate macadamia nut. You'll also see classic ice cream sundaes and warm cookie or brownie bowls on the menu.

With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, The Baked Bear has already made a good impression.

Loraine E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 19, wrote, "Perfect sweet treat! If you're at La Cantera and you're looking for something sweet, definitely stop by The Baked Bear!"

Yelper Lindsi P. added, "The service was really great, and we beat the crowd. I got [the] s'mores ice cream flavor, which was amazing, between two chocolate chip cookies."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Baked Bear is open from noon–10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday and noon–11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

