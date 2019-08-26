3 hospitalized in double rollover crash on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO - Three people were injured in a crash that caused a concrete mixer truck to roll over Monday morning on the access road of Loop 1604 near Lockhill Selma Road.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. when a concrete mixer truck and a pickup truck with a trailer collided, causing both vehicles to roll over.

Three people were transported to University Hospital for treatment; a fourth person was treated on the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while hazmat crews cleaned up fuel and concrete from the road.

