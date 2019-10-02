Vance Jackson gets a new bar: 54th Street Restaurant & Drafthouse

There's a brand-new bar in town. Called 54th Street Restaurant & Drafthouse, the newcomer is located at 9907 IH 10 West in Vance Jackson.

54th Street Restaurant & Drafthouse has locations across Texas and Missouri. The eatery specializes in American casual fare, with menu items ranging from Buffalo chicken salad to Rattlesnake Pasta (penne pasta, red and green peppers, scallions, sliced chicken breast and shrimp tossed in a Parmesan cream sauce), to entrees like blackened Atlantic salmon, ribeye steak and center-cut baby back ribs. (Explore the entire menu here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition is getting solid feedback.

Tony P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 16, wrote, "They did a great job day one! Our waitress, Jackie, was very cordial and gave us great suggestions on what to order. She provided us with awesome service!... Our family will definitely be coming back here soon. They also have a very good happy hour menu. "

Yelper Diana P. added, "We started with the chips and queso, which made the top 3 list — yummy! The three of us all enjoyed our meals and I'll definitely be back."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. 54th Street Restaurant & Drafthouse is open from 11 a.m.–midnight on Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.–1 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

