VIA to provide service, tickets to All-American Bowl, SA Sports All-Star Football Game

SAN ANTONIO - VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering low-cost rides to this weekend's All-American Bowl and the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game at the Alamodome.

VIA riders will also get free tickets to the games.

Bus to the Best service begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. Rides will be provided to the Alamodome from the Crossroads Park and Ride and the Madla Transit Center.

Northside Independent School District athletic director Stan Laing said this will be a good time for people to see some of the most talented local high school athletes compete.

“It’s just a great opportunity for our entire community to come out and support them and reward them for all they've done, for their schools and communities,” said Laing.

“It's an amazing feeling. Ever since I was a freshman, I've been going to see that game and all the attention that it brings. It's an amazing opportunity, and I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it,” said Michael Valdez, offensive lineman for Stevens High School.

The All-American Bowl begins at noon and the All-Star game begins at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The cost for the Park and Ride service is $5 for adults and $2.50 for students.

