Where to get free frozen yogurt in SA Thursday for a good cause

SAN ANTONIO - It’s been hot outside, and one of the best ways to cool down and beat the heat is with a free frozen treat.

The 10,000 Scoop Challenge is a free, city-wide frozen yogurt social to benefit the Salvation Army of San Antonio and support vital programming.

Each scoop equals $1 raised for charity, with the goal of scooping 10,000 Kemps Moose Tracks Frozen Yogurt cones for the San Antonio community and the Salvation Army.

All people have to do is show up at Main Plaza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to get free frozen yogurt.

The event started in 2010 and has visited 33 cities since then, raising $330,000 for the Salvation Army.

KSAT meteorologist Kaiti Blake will be in attendance along with more celebrity scoopers, getting ready to serve thousands of scoops of Moose Tracks fudge and peanut butter cups swirled into vanilla frozen yogurt.

