Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in San Antonio's Southside neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Southside has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mexican restaurant to a doughnut shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Southside, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Taqueria Tequila Jalisco

Topping the list is Mexican spot Taqueria Tequila Jalisco. Located at 5460 W. Military Drive, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 97 reviews on Yelp. On the menu, you'll find classic Mexican fare, such as gorditas, enchiladas, soft tacos and fajitas.

2. VP Kolache & Donut

PHOTO: LLOYD W./YELP

Next up is VP Kolache & Donut, a bakery situated at 7210 S.W. Loop 410, Suite 106. With five stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Aside from fresh doughnuts, the shop offers coffee, tea, bagels and other baked treats.

3. El Coqui Restuarant

Photo: lindsay w./Yelp

Puerto Rican eatery El Coqui Restuarant is another top choice. The restaurant offers classic Latin American cuisine, such as tostones, a Cuban sandwich, fried yuca and mofongo, as well as a lunch buffet Monday-Saturday. Yelpers give the business, located at 5036 S.W. Military Drive, 4.5 stars out of 69 reviews.

