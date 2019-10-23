Your guide to the 4 most popular spots in San Antonio's Friedrich Wilderness Park neighborhood

Spending time in Friedrich Wilderness Park? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a seafood spot to a sushi bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Friedrich Wilderness Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen

Photo: edward o./Yelp

Topping the list is Cajun/Creole spot Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen, which offers seafood and more. Located at 22015 IH 10 West, Suite 101, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 117 reviews on Yelp.

This local chain has three San Antonio-area locations. The spot serves appetizers like fried oysters and frog legs, as well as main dishes like steak, fish, pasta, salad, shrimp, chicken and sandwiches. (Check out the entire menu here.)

2. Kin Thai & Sushi

Photo: Chris r./Yelp

Next up is sushi bar, Japanese and Thai spot Kin Thai & Sushi, situated at 22211 W. Interstate 10 Frontage Road, Suites 1102-1103. With 4.5 stars out of 136 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This restaurant's menu includes Thai noodle and rice dishes as well as sushi bowls, hand rolls and specialty rolls. From the Thai side, look for favorites like pad thai and Tom Yum shrimp soup. (Explore the entire menu here.)

3. Acu Bistro Bar

Photo: Melissa l./Yelp

Mediterranean and Spanish spot Acu Bistro Bar, which offers seafood and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 21715 IH-10 West, Suite 111, 4.5 stars out of 75 reviews.

According to the business's website, the eatery "evoke[s] a sense of old-world cooking with modern flare and elegance." The spot serves up Mediterranean-inspired cuisine cooked in a wood-fired oven. From the menu, look for appetizers such as stuffed dates, along with entrees like braised lamb shanks, mussels & spaghetti and a shareable paella. (Find the rest of the menu here.)

4. Yummi Sushi Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Photo: elizabeth r./Yelp

Yummi Sushi Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar, a sushi bar and Japanese spot that offers seafood and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 148 Yelp reviews. Head over to 24165 IH10 West, Suite 221, to see for yourself.

The restaurant offers rice and noodle dishes, along with soups, salads and skewers. Sushi favorites include the spicy scallop dynamite roll and the rainbow roll.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.