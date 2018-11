SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County residents can cash in on a deep discount to the San Antonio Zoo's Zoo Lights on Tuesday.

From noon to 9 p.m., residents will get 50 percent off of regular admission, making tickets $8 a person.

The discounted tickets can be purchased at the zoo's front gate with proof of residency.

The zoo will have a host of holiday-spirited add-ons, including hot cocoa and camel rides. Kids can also visit with Santa Claus.

