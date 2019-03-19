Lockdown lifted at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston after 'security incident'

SAN ANTONIO - A lockdown at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston in northeast San Antonio has been lifted following a "security incident" late Monday night.

That's according to the Joint Base San Antonio Twitter page, which first sent out the alert around 11:15 p.m.

A second tweet from the Army post said the lockdown had been lifted just before midnight.

Neither message, however, said why the lockdown was necessary but one did say that more information will be released as it becomes available.

At this time, not much else is known about the lockdown. KSAT 12 is attempting to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

#JBSAAlert The lockdown on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston has been lifted. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) March 19, 2019

#JBSAAlert JBSA-Fort Sam Houston is on lockdown for a security incident. More information will be released as it becomes available. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) March 19, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.