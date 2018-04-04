Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrests man in murder of mother of 4

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force made an arrest Tuesday in a murder of a mother of four from last Thursday.

Kedreen Pugh, 30, was arrested on the West Side without incident. He will be booked in the Bexar County Jail for murder.

The body of Brianna De La Cruz was found along South Foster Road near Houston Street.

Investigators said De La Cruz had multiple gunshot wounds.

