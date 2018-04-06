Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrests man wanted for murder

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has arrested a man they say was responsible for a murder at an apartment complex on the city's West Side.

Officer Doug Greene, a San Antonio Police Department spokesman, said 44-year-old Moises Morales has been charged with the shooting of Benson Fisher, 31, at an apartment complex in the 200 of South Zarzamora back on March 31.

According to police, a verbal altercation ensued between Morales and Fisher before the shooting occurred. That's when, police say, Morales pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

Greene said Morales was apprehended around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Julia Ross Street, which is located not far Guadalupe Street and Interstate 10 on the city's West Side.

Greene said Morales was taken into custody without incident and will be processed at the magistrate's office before being taken to the Bexar County jail.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and San Antonio Police Department also assisted in the arrest.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

