Longest lunar eclipse of the century happening this week

The longest total lunar eclipse of the century is happening on Friday, but we won't be able to see it here. In fact, it won't be visible anywhere in North America.

NASA officials says people in the Middle East, south and eastern Africa, western and southeast Asia and India will have the best views.

The full lunar eclipse is expected to last more than 100 minutes and will transform the moon into a reddish-orange color, but the entire event will last more than 6 hours.

A lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes through the Earth's shadow. It's called a blood moon because the moon appears to be red.

The next total lunar eclipse visible in the U.S. will be on Jan. 21, 2019, according to NASA, and will occur during a super moon. There will be a partial lunar eclipse next July.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.