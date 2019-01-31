Longhorns, Horses, Cowboys: Cattle Drive kicks of San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo 2019

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of longhorns and horses will fill downtown streets Saturday morning to kick off this year's San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

While the event is part of the 12th annual Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive, it is the first year for the Vaquero Cook-Off.

The Vaquero Cook-Off was created to feature a traditional staple of Mexican vaqueros who would have been found on ranches about 150 years ago.

The cook-off is scheduled to begin Friday and run through the Cattle Drive on Saturday.

For this year's event, officials are expecting to see more than 600 animals, about 1,000 participants and over 5,000 people watching the Cattle Drive. They are also preparing for 40,000 people to come out and enjoy the event.

The Cattle Drive, which has over 600 volunteers, has raised more than $198 million for Texas youth.

