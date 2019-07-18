Longtime Schertz mayor announces he won't seek 4th term

SCHERTZ, Texas - After 14 years as mayor of Schertz, Michael R. Carpenter announced Thursday he will not seek a fourth term in office.

"I believe the time has come for another citizen to enjoy that distinctive honor and singular privilege," Carpenter said in a statement.

Carpenter said he felt it was time to pursue new opportunities, including "future public service in some form" and said he expected there would be more to come on that subject in the coming months.

Carpenter sited a number of achievements during his tenure as mayor including the improvement of the city's bond rating, the first hospital to open in Schertz in nearly 100 years and other road and business developments. Carpenter said more than 2,200 jobs have been added in Schertz since 2012.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.