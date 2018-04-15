Look familiar? Woman looking for owner of camera found at Spurs game

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman is looking for the owner of a camera filled with family photos that she found at a Spurs game last week.

Darronnette Curtis posted a handful of photos she found on the camera to Facebook Wednesday.

Curtis said she found the camera at the AT&T Center after the Spurs game on Monday.

She said the camera is a Canon G9X Mark ll "full of family photos that I would like to return to its owner."

Curtis said she's not looking for any reward, rather "just paying it forward."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.