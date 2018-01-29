LOOK INSIDE: Texas' fastest-selling high-rise is being built right here in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Crews are set to begin construction on Texas' fastest-selling high-rise luxury condominium project this week.

On Tuesday, project managers will break ground on The Arts Residences at 115 Auditorium Circle in the heart of downtown San Antonio. Additionally, crews will kick off construction of Thompson San Antonio at 123 Lexington Ave.

The luxury hotel project and $116 million condo development are headed by DC Partners.

According to a release, 40 percent of the condominiums have been sold since sales opened in May. The release claims the feat has set a "new record for the fastest-selling high-rise luxury condominium project in Texas."

Powers Brown Architecture designed both The Arts Residences and Thompson San Antonio.

The 20-story condo project, located across from the Tobin Center of Performing Arts, will have a restaurant, 24-hour concierge and room service, a spa and pool deck.

