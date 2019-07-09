Look Up: Saturn will appear brighter than usual in night sky

SAN ANTONIO - Saturn will reach opposition Tuesday, making it visible all night long.

While it's not abnormal to be able to view Saturn's rings, the planet entering opposition means the gas giant will appear brighter than usual in the night sky.

"Each day that passes, it comes up a little bit earlier, and therefore will set a little bit earlier," said San Antonio Astronomical Association outreach coordinator Danielle Rappaport.

"We can still just about catch a glimpse of Saturn at the beginning of December, but by the last weeks of 2019, we will have lost the planet and its rings in the glare of the setting sun until they reappear once more in the dawn of February 2020," according to LoveTheNightSky.com.

Saturn will be dimmer than Jupiter in the night sky due to the distance, but both will be visible.

If you're interested in star gazing and learning more about astronomy, visit SanAntonioAstronomy.org.

Binoculars aren't enough to see Saturn's rings but even just a modest telescope should be enough.

"At its brightest Saturn's light outshines every star - only the moon and four closer planets beat it, so it's easy to pick out," according to LoveTheNightSky.com.

