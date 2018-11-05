Los Patios to close Gazebo restaurant after nearly 50 years

The spacious main dining room of The Gazebo Restaurant, seen here during its opening in March of 1972, was an oasis for seasonal blooms, sunshine and socialization.

SAN ANTONIO - The Gazebo at Los Patios will cease daily dining operations after nearly 50 years of continuous service.

The restaurant opened its doors in March 1971 and will close Dec. 30.

Owner John McClung said he will focus his energies on Los Patios’ long-standing private event services, which will expand into the Gazebo space. Additionally, it will be expanding its short-term Airbnb rentals.

“By closing the daily dining operations, we’ll have more time to devote to creative thinking for new uses for our spaces,” McClung said. “We are trying to put a new canvas on the easel, and to do that, we have to take the old canvas off. We’re embracing change, which can be scary, yet fulfilling.”

McClung said he envisions a “creative colony,” evolving from a “dine-shop-discover” philosophy to a “live-work-play” business plan.

“We have spaces ripe to be converted for different uses,” McClung said. “And one of those uses is a more organic version of the office suite complex brought to the open-space environment of Los Patios.”

McClung said there have been opportunities over the years to make profitable changes that would have been at the expense of its beauty, but they wanted to stay as close to the original vision of Los Patios as possible.

“The Gazebo has stayed true to its roots as far as the menu and the ambience,” McClung said. “But the market has changed in many ways, and in recent years at an accelerated pace.”

Since the announcement of the changes may leave customers feeling nostalgic, Los Patios is inviting anyone to bring a photo and a story of the establishment to the Gazebo before it closes its doors to enjoy an entree at the 1970s prices.

