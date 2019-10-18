News

Louis Vuitton opens handbag workshop in North Texas

By Rebecca Salinas - Digital Journalist

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas - Louis Vuitton has found a new home in rural Texas.

The couture brand on Thursday cut the ribbon on the Louis Vuitton Rochambeau Ranch in Johnson County, southwest of Dallas.

The icon, which falls under parent company LVMH, will produce handmade bags stamped with “Made in the USA,” according to President Donald Trump.

Trump attended the opening along with LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke. Ivanka Trump was also in attendance.

The factory's opening comes almost exactly a year before the 2020 elections — a move that places the Paris-based brand in the United States amid a global trade upheaval, the Wall Street Journal states.

The news outlet also reports that hourly wages will start at $13 and local employees will be recruited and trained.

Bags, priced upwards of $1,200, will be produced in the 100,000-square-foot factory surrounded by ranch land, according to the New York Times.

