Louis Vuitton opens handbag workshop in North Texas

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas - Louis Vuitton has found a new home in rural Texas.

The couture brand on Thursday cut the ribbon on the Louis Vuitton Rochambeau Ranch in Johnson County, southwest of Dallas.

The icon, which falls under parent company LVMH, will produce handmade bags stamped with “Made in the USA,” according to President Donald Trump.

Trump attended the opening along with LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke. Ivanka Trump was also in attendance.

Every handbag and piece of luggage produced at Louis Vuitton in Texas will be made by hand and stamped with the beautiful words, "Made in the USA!" pic.twitter.com/S3DG6kAADz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 17, 2019

The factory's opening comes almost exactly a year before the 2020 elections — a move that places the Paris-based brand in the United States amid a global trade upheaval, the Wall Street Journal states.

The news outlet also reports that hourly wages will start at $13 and local employees will be recruited and trained.

Bags, priced upwards of $1,200, will be produced in the 100,000-square-foot factory surrounded by ranch land, according to the New York Times.

So here I am at the @LouisVuitton⁩ factory with the LV cattle in the LV fields in Johnson County, Texas for the POTUS ribbon cutting. Never did I think I would write all those words in one sentence before. pic.twitter.com/HXB75mCUbA — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) October 17, 2019

The ⁦@LouisVuitton Trump ⁩ ribbon cutting. “Louis Vuitton...cost me a lot of money over the years” said the President. pic.twitter.com/e8MvgRGpjn — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) October 17, 2019

