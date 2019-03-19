Louis Vuitton? TVs? Jordans? Tools? SAPD holding seizure auction for public

SAN ANTONIO - If you are on the hunt for a good deal on high-priced items, then you may want to check out the San Antonio Police Department's auction list.

SAPD's Legal Asset Seizure Unit will be conducting an asset seizure property auction that will be open to the public Thursday.

The viewing of the property will start at 5:30 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post No. 8196, which is located at 650 VFW Boulevard.

Officials said the auction bidding will then take place at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the auction, call 210-207-7932.

