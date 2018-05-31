Love triangle at center of stabbing in S. Bexar County, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - A 29-year-old man is accused of stabbing his wife's new love interest after finding them together in a South Bexar County home, Bexar County sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies responded to a 911 call after 7 a.m. Thursday and found the 30-year-old victim suffering from stab wounds to his arms and head near the home in the 3200 block of Mitchel Meadow. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez, a public information officer for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, said the husband, who is a truck driver, arrived at the home and became enraged after finding the man with his wife.

"He knocked on the door," Gonzalez said. "When he didn't get an answer, he allegedly went to the back, came back to the front and kicked in the front door."

Gonzalez said the husband then attacked the man, stabbing him several times.

"They did recover a broken knife as evidence inside of the home," she said. "They believe that he grabbed several knives."

Deputies arrested the husband at the scene.

Hours later, his big rig was still idling outside the home. Ernest Valdez, who lives across the road, eventually shut down the engine. He said the man is a friend of his.

Valdez said while he knew the couple was having trouble, he never expected things would turn violent.

"I didn't think he was actually going to do that. I thought he was just going to throw him out or get rid of both of them, tell both of them to leave the house," he said.

A former truck driver himself, Valdez said he knows what it's like to be on the road, away from family for extended periods of time.

"He's working, working, working and then for this to happen," " he said.

The Sheriff's Office didn't release the name of the husband right away, but he will face criminal charges.



