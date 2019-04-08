Low-cost airline announces non-stop flights to from San Antonio to Las Vegas

The Palms Casino Resort, a 1,365-room property on Flamingo Road west of the Las Vegas Strip, soon will debut more than $690 million worth of additions and renovations, including new accommodations, restaurants, bars and nightlife, as well as…

SAN ANTONIO - Pack your bags and grab some friends -- a low-cost airline announced a new, seasonal, non-stop route from San Antonio to Las Vegas starting in September.

Sun Country Airlines officials on Monday announced the new route, which will begin service Sept. 5. The flight will run four times weekly -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

The plane will seat 183 passengers.

Officials with the airline also announced promotional, one-way fares starting at $69 in celebration of the new route.

Sun County Airlines also added two new, seasonal, non-stop flights from San Antonio to St. Paul International Airport beginning May 23 and service to Portland International Airport beginning June 5.

