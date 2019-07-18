Lucky Food Store doesn't live up to name after robbery by 4 men

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for four men responsible for a robbery of a convenience store on the city's West Side.

According to police, the group entered the Lucky Food Store on July 14 in the 940 block of Cupples Road and began to gather multiple items from inside. That's when, police said, the men attempted to leave the store without paying.

Police said the clerk tried to recover the stolen items but was overpowered before being injured by the group. The men then fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

