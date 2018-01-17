Wrestler busted for DWI in Texas; Big stores lock up detergent

SAN ANTONIO - Here's today's Lunchtime Look, where we share the top trending stories on KSAT.com for Wednesday, Jan. 17.

WWE star arrested on suspicion of DWI in South Texas

A World Wrestling Entertainment star was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in South Texas. Get the full story and see the mugshot here.

Social media users suspect retailers are locking up household products due viral challenge.

Two major retailers in Milwaukee are locking up laundry detergent and people on social media suspect it's because of the new social media challenge - eating laundry pods. See the pics people have posted on social media

Cool video: San Antonio man has fun on icy trampoline

A San Antonio man wanted to see what it would be like to jump on his trampoline in the sleet, but underestimated how slippery it would be. Check out the video here.

