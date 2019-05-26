Machete-wielding robbers sought for mugging in H-E-B parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying two machete-wielding men they said were involved in a robbery that occurred in the parking lot of a West Side H-E-B earlier this month.

According to a bulletin sent out early Sunday, the two assailants approached a male victim who went to the H-E-B at 2130 Culebra Road to pick up a relative.

The victim, authorities said, was waiting in his truck when the two men parked alongside his truck in a white, four-door vehicle. The men robbed the victim while threatening him with the machete, police said.

The victim was cut with the machete twice during the robbery, police said. The two men took off in the white vehicle, which was captured on surveillance camera.

Authorities shared photos of the assailants' vehicle.

Those with information about the robbery are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the assailants' arrest. All calls and tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.