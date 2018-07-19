Magik Theater gets upgrades to accommodate people with disabilities

SAN ANTONIO - The Magik Theater received a $100,000 grant from the Nancy Smith Hurd Foundation to make the theater more accommodating to folks with disabilities and stage upgrades.

The improvements include a cover for outdoor handicap ramps and add an additional wheel chair lift for better stage viewing.

In addition, a wheelchair-friendly stage will include seats with more room for wheelchairs.

The 125-year-old theater will also use the fund money for new audio, lighting equipment, purchase more equipment and repair the stage.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.