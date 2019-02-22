Major I-10 closure near Boerne starts early Saturday morning

SAN ANTONIO - Interstate 10 will be closed in both directions Saturday for nearly 24 hours as crews will conduct concrete placement work near Boerne, officials announced.

Officials said the closure will begin at 3 a.m. and is scheduled to last until 10 p.m.

Drivers who need to travel in the affected area will have to exit onto the frontage road, proceed through Fair Oaks Parkway and then re-enter I-10 at the next entrance ramp.

The complete I-10 closure, however, is not the only lane closure that drivers should be aware of in the area.

LANE CLOSURE REMINDER: IH-10 will be closed in BOTH directions at Fair Oaks Pkwy on February 23 from 3 a.m. to 10 p.m. for concrete placement work. Drivers will need to exit onto the frontage road, proceed through Fair Oaks Pkwy and then return to IH-10. pic.twitter.com/M1QKuinQil — City of Boerne (@Boerne_TX) February 22, 2019

A nearly 4-mile stretch of I-10 near the Boerne city limits will have alternating lane closures in both directions beginning Friday night, officials said.

Officials said drivers should expect the lane closures to last for a week until March 1.

Crews will begin striping work that will start every night at 9 p.m. and is scheduled to end around 5 a.m.

The lane closures will be from Scenic Loop Road to the Frederick Creek bridge.

LANE CLOSURE: Beginning on 2/22 at 9 p.m., there will be alternating lane closures in each direction on IH-10 between Scenic Loop Rd and Frederick Creek Bridge. These closures will be NIGHT TIME ONLY and will occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. until 3/1. pic.twitter.com/DRbmPra5YR — City of Boerne (@Boerne_TX) February 22, 2019

