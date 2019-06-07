Major I-35 closure announced for Friday, Saturday in Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Interstate 35 will shut down between US 290 East and Rundberg Lane from 10 p.m. until 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday for construction work.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, construction crews will demolish the St. Johns Avenue bridge and the north to southbound U-turn bridge over the northbound I-35 main lanes.

Northbound I-35 main lane traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at Exit 239 to southbound US 183, and will re-enter I-35 near Rundberg Lane.

The northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover, US 183 frontage roads under I-35, and the left southbound I-35 main lane between US 183 and St. Johns Avenue will also be closed during the demolition of the remainder of the bridges, according to a news release.

Delays should be expected while work is being done and road signs have been placed to alert drivers of the closure.

The St. Johns Avenue bridge, in addition to two new U-turn bridges, are expected to open in late summer.

For more information on this project, click here.

