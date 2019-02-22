Major I-35 closure in New Braunfels announced for Sunday morning

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Interstate 35 will shut down from 7 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Sunday for construction work in New Braunfels.

According to New Braunfels Utilities, contractors will replace power lines and power poles along I-35 near Camping World between FM 306 and Conrads Lane.

Both the north and the southbound sides of I-35 and the access roads will be closed intermittently during this time.

Delays should be expected while work is being done, NBU officials say, and advanced warning signs and traffic control devices will be in place.

