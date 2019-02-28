News

Major weekend closure at Loop 1604, Pat Booker Road

TxDOT: Closure will be for bridge demolition work

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - Those who live on the city's NE side or plan on being on that side of town should be prepared for a major closure at Loop 1604 and Pat Booker Road.

On Thursday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced the closure of Pat Booker Road and Loop 1604 main lanes for this weekend.

More News Headlines

TxDOT officials said the major closure is due to the beginning of bridge demolition in that area.

"That means that Pat Booker (Road) will be closed all weekend at Loop 1604, from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday," TxDOT officials said.

"Additionally, our contractor will need to close Loop 1604 main lanes in both directions at the intersection on a nightly basis throughout the weekend -- closing Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights -- and opening back up the next morning. So the main lanes will remain open in both directions during each day," TxDOT said.

TxDOT said the turnarounds on Loop 1604 at Pat Booker Road will also need to be closed.

For more information and an exact timeline, click here to visit TxDOT's blog post on the closure.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.