Major weekend closure at Loop 1604, Pat Booker Road

SAN ANTONIO - Those who live on the city's NE side or plan on being on that side of town should be prepared for a major closure at Loop 1604 and Pat Booker Road.

On Thursday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced the closure of Pat Booker Road and Loop 1604 main lanes for this weekend.

TxDOT officials said the major closure is due to the beginning of bridge demolition in that area.

CLOSURE ALERT: If you can avoid the Loop 1604 & FM 218 (Pat Booker Road) area this weekend, that's the way to go. See our latest blog post for details on bridge demolition work that will need the closure of Pat Booker all weekend & 1604 mainlanes nightly.https://t.co/7Wf0GvcXGq pic.twitter.com/hUqWdcRjBY — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) February 28, 2019

"That means that Pat Booker (Road) will be closed all weekend at Loop 1604, from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday," TxDOT officials said.

"Additionally, our contractor will need to close Loop 1604 main lanes in both directions at the intersection on a nightly basis throughout the weekend -- closing Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights -- and opening back up the next morning. So the main lanes will remain open in both directions during each day," TxDOT said.

TxDOT said the turnarounds on Loop 1604 at Pat Booker Road will also need to be closed.

