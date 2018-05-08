Major wreck with two 18-wheelers shuts down 1604 in east Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - A major accident involving two 18-wheelers has reportedly shut down Loop 1604 in East Bexar County.

The accident was reported after 11 a.m. on 1604 south of Interstate 10 near Schuwirth Road.

Both directions of 1604 have been shut down in the area as crews respond to the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries at the moment or any other vehicles involved.

KSAT has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information when it becomes available.

