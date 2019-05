Make a big splash in Kerrville's Olympic pool

SAN ANTONIO - Cool off this Memorial Day weekend at the Kerrville Olympic pool starting Saturday, May 25 through Monday May 27.

The Olympic sized pool will be available for open swim from noon to 6 p.m inside Singing Wind Park at 601 Olympic Dr.

Open swim dates are restricted to Memorial Day weekend, however, lap swim will be held Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Normal summer hours will kick off with a Hawaiian themed Summer Pool Party Celebration on Saturday, June 1. Summer open swim hours will be Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 6 p.m.

The pool will be closed Mondays for maintenance, except for holidays.

Olympic Pool Operating Schedule (Schedule subject to change)

• Saturday, May 25 – Monday, May 27: 12 noon – 6 p.m.

• Tuesday, May 28 – Friday, May 31: Closed for open swim.

• Saturday, June 1 – Aug. 16: 12 noon – 6 p.m. (Closed every Monday for maintenance).

