Maker of Barbie reportedly considering same-sex wedding doll set

Mattel, the maker of Barbie, is reportedly considering a same-sex wedding doll set after a couple created their own set of grooms as a birthday present.

Matt Jacobi and Nick Caprio told "Good Morning America" they were shopping for a birthday present for their young niece, Natalie, when they came up with the idea of a groom set.

"She and her little sister are flower girls in our upcoming May wedding," Jacobi wrote on Instagram. "We thought it would be special to give her something with a little meaning behind it. What a bummer (Mattel doesn't) make (Barbie sets) with two grooms. Anyway, we had to get creative and make a couple purchases."

Jacobi posted a photo of the custom-made set of grooms and tagged Mattel in the post. Days later, Jacobi posted to Instagram writing, "IT WORKED!!" and that he and his fiance would be meeting with officials at Mattel "to discuss more."

"We are meeting with their design team including the head of the @barbie design team!!," Jacobi wrote.

GMA confirmed the toy giant is, in fact, meeting with the couple.

"Mattel has been wonderful, and we are meeting with the head of Barbie design, their design team and marketing -- either next Friday or the first week of January," Jacobi told GMA. "Just sorting out travel details and schedules. We are so grateful!"

