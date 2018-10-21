Mala Luna music festival organizers to employ new security plan amid event growth

SAN ANTONIO - The Mala Luna Music Festival will be in San Antonio for its third year and has welcomed a growing crowd over the years.

In 2016, about 30,000 people attended the two-day event. The year after, the crowds were estimated to be at 50,000. Organizers don't know what the crowd size will look like for 2018, but with big-name acts including Cardi B and 2 Chainz, they said they hope for an even bigger turnout.

The two-day event will take place on a field next to Nelson W. Wolff Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. With the potential for more attendees, organizers are focused on security.

"We want to make sure everybody is covered and everyone will be safe," said festival producer Kevin Hayden.

Medical professionals will be at the site, and Hayden said they are working with local law enforcement to secure the event.

Organizers are also enforcing a new policy on bags. Only small bags and clear backpacks will be allowed. The Mala Luna Music Festival website says bags must be under 17 inches tall by 13 inches wide by 8.5 inches deep.

There will also be lockers available, but Hayden recommended reserving them in advance. The goal is to stay safe while having fun.

"We know that people here have a very diverse taste. This year, we've added acts like Nicky Jam, Becky G, Tyler, The Creator -- great acts that are fun for the whole family," Hayden said.

A portion of the proceeds from Mala Luna will go to the Miracle League of San Antonio. The baseball league is dedicated to children with special needs.

