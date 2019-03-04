News

Man, 18, found shot to death in New Braunfels hotel room

Victim identified as Maximiliano Miranda

By David Ibanez - Web - Managing Editor

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - An 18-year-old man was found fatally wounded early Monday in a hotel in New Braunfels, police said.

According to a news release, the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department were called around 2:30 a.m. to the Rodeway Inn hotel in the 1200 block of Interstate 35 North for a report of a shooting victim.

Officers found the body of Maximiliano Miranda in one of the rooms, dead of an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

An autopsy has been ordered.

