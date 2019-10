SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a 20-year-old man they say sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.

The victim in the case admitted to being in a sexual relationship with Jacob Delgado when she was confronted by her mother, who found video evidence on her daughter's Snapchat.

The victim's mother gave the video to police, and the victim later identified Delgado from a lineup.

Delgado is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

